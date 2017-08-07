If you're looking to Marvel's upcoming Netflix series 'The Defenders' to tie up some loose ends following 'Daredevil' season 2, you may be a little disappointed to learn that this won't actually happen for the most part until the solo series makes its comeback next year.

Deborah Ann Woll opened up about 'The Defenders'

Not only that, but Deborah Ann Woll - who plays Karen Page in both of the shows - has hinted that the first season of 'The Defenders' could also be its last, as the heroes involved are only actually coming together to "solve this one big problem".

Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist are those heroes, and they'll be working alongside one another as well as with their comrades from their various solo series to take down adversary Alexandra, played by the always-brilliant Sigourney Weaver.

Speaking with Screen Rant, Deborah Ann Woll explained: "I think it’s also good to remember that 'Defenders', because we’re bringing everybody together, it’s a little bit of a one-off, for lack of a better word. It’s going to kind of come together, solve this one big problem, and then you know we all have to go back to our own shows, so we don’t want to spend too much time of 'The Defenders' kind of working on our interpersonal stuff. It’ll be interesting, and we’ll definitely address it, but you’re probably looking for 'Daredevil' season 3 in order for a really strong resolution to that stuff."

There's a lot to digest here, but the most obvious thing is of course that this really acts as a bit of a spoiler in regards to where the series will go. Woll's words seem to confess that Alexandra is a one season problem that will be wrapped up by the time 'The Defenders' comes to a close, which is a shame, as Weaver is such a force on the screen.

Despite that, the hype surrounding the show is at an all time high and we wouldn't be surprised if it brought in some record viewing figures when it makes its debut later this month.

'The Defenders' officially hits Netflix on August 18.