Hollywood is still reeling from the passing of the Oscar nominated star Debbie Reynolds on Wednesday (December 28th 2016) just hours after the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher. Tributes continue to pour in from everywhere, with Ryan Gosling just the latest to add his comments to the tragedy.

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher died over the Christmas holidays

The 'La La Land' star was accepting the Vanguard Award for his new film directed by Damien Chazelle at the Palm Springs Film Festival yesterday (January 2nd 2017), where he commented on how he drew inspiration from Reynolds' most famous film - 1952's 'Singin' In The Rain' co-starring Gene Kelly and Donald O'Connor - for his performance in his latest movie with Emma Stone.

'I wish I could've said this in person, but I'd like to thank Debbie Reynolds for her wonderful career of work', he said. 'She was an inspiration to us every day. We watched 'Singin' in the Rain' every day for inspiration, and she was a truly unparalleled talent. So I thank her for all of that inspiration.'

Reynolds' granddaughter Billie Lourd and Carrie Fisher's half-sister Joely Fisher have also opened up about their relative's death. 'Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby', Lourd wrote on her Instagram page. Meanwhile, Joely gave a heartfelt interview on 'Good Morning America'. 'She kept saying that she was, she wanted more time', she said. 'I knew that if Carrie wasn't going to survive this, that Debbie would not. You knew it. You could see it in her face. She would not last without her on the planet.'

Debbie Reynolds' good friend Sean Lennon also expressed his heartbreak via Instagram. 'I'm absolutely speechless with the news of Debbie passing just a day after her daughter. I knew how close they were, and because of Carrie I have so many wonderful memories of Debbie in her house next to Carrie's', he wrote. 'They were so absolutely close it seems clear that Debbie wanted to be with her daughter.

'Debbie was indeed a timeless legend and so much of Carrie's effortless grace on screen came from Debbie's mentoring. Debbie taught me many things. I literally have no energy left in my body I feel completely drained of all blood, I feel utterly deflated.'

Other celebrities to have passed over the holidays are Wham! star George Michael, Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt, 'Watership Down' author Richard Adams and 'The Royle Family' actress Liz Smith.