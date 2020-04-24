Debbie Harry likes to ''dress for comfort''.

The 74-year-old singer is known for her glamorous punk looks - which she often sported as the lead singer of the new wave band Blondie - but has said she doesn't enjoy getting dressed up as much as she loves wearing comfortable garments.

She said: ''In general, I always try to dress for comfort. I don't like to be too distracted by my clothing because I still want it to complement me and make my body look its best. You know, the normal things.''

The 'Call Me' hitmaker still loves her iconic looks though, and credits designer Stephen Sprouse with helping her style her wardrobe.

She added: ''Over the years I've had a lot of help with my look - especially from designer Stephen Sprouse in the early days. He was very punk himself. I was never afraid of wearing, you know, garbage or ripped-up stuff. But he really taught me about the best lines for me. The surefire shots were always thigh-high boots with short skirts, long coats, and a beret. He wanted me to look like Faye Dunaway.''

Debbie still enjoys wearing skirts and boots, as she says she feels ''comfortable'' in ''short skirts''.

She said: ''I always felt very comfortable in short skirts and thigh-high boots. It just worked for me. But when I'm working with a stylist, I try to be open-minded because sometimes you get a really good surprise that leads you in a new direction.''

And when it comes to specific designers, the 'One Way Or Another' singer thinks Balenciaga is ''one of the best''.

Speaking to Bebe Rexha in an interview for InStyle's May Style Crush, she explained: ''Balenciaga is one of the best. I love representing what a designer is thinking. They have these big references in their mind, and it's like a whirlpool that washes around and something amazing pops out for us to wear. I was recently at the Coach show, and they dressed me in a beautiful look that had Jean-Michel Basquiat drawings on it. [below] That was really exciting for me to wear.''