Debbie Harry quit drugs because she found obtaining them ''a drag''.

The Blondie frontwoman previously battled heroin addiction but insisted she didn't need to go to rehab to get clean as she simply got tired with the effort it took to source the narcotics.

She said: ''Drugs are a funny thing. The thing that drove me away from taking them was having to acquire them and what a drag that was. It was kind of a full-time occupation and a waste of time. It became unpleasant. Luckily for me I was able to handle the withdrawal.''

These days, the 74-year-old singer is much more health-conscious, working out twice a week and eating a diet of ''mainly raw foods'' but she thinks getting older is ''horrible''.

And the 'Heart of Glass' hitmaker admitted she still feels ''dissatisfaction'' with her life.

Asked if she's happier now than she was in her 20s, she told ES magazine: ''There's [still] some dissatisfaction and hopelessness. It varies by the day.''

Debbie has never married but she is still ''very much'' active on the dating scene, though she's struggling to find the ''really chemical'' attraction she's looking for.

Asked if she dates, she said: ''Very much so. There are less men around for people my age, though. They're all married with children. What's wrong with them?

''I think what's going on, there's more extra-marital relationships and maybe that is the right way. I'm looking for something really chemical.''

When she began her career, the 'Call Me' singer admitted she was a much more ''reserved'' performer.

She said: ''I was more shy and guarded in real life.

''When I started performing I was reserved and charming and sexy and then I realised I had to grab. I had to grab the audience, grab their attention.

''Once I realised that, there was no going back.''