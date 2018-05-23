It’s the social media equivalent of those nightmares where you’re at school, on stage, and you realise you’ve got no clothes on – tweeting out something embarrassing you might have been searching the internet for.

Well, that’s exactly what happened to actor Dean Norris, one of the former stars of ‘Breaking Bad’, after he sent a tweet saying simply “Sex gifs” to his half-a-million followers on Twitter this week.

Late on Tuesday night (May 22nd), the 55 year old actor posted the hilarious message, possibly confusing the social media platform for a search engine. As of the time of writing, the tweet is still live, possibly meaning that Norris is still asleep (it’s early in the morning, US time) or that he really did want to tell the world an important message about sex gifs.

Either way, over the last eight or so hours the world of Twitter has been having its fun.

Former 'Breaking Bad' star Dean Norris made a hilarious social media gaffe

One fan replied to Norris that “Twitter isn’t Google”, while another joked: “Definitely not the search bar Agent Schrader.” Most people decided simply to reply with loads of gifs of his ‘Breaking Bad’ character.

Norris lives in California with his wife Bridget and their five children. He is currently the star of American drama series ‘Claws’, and is set to appear alongside Bruce Willis in Eli Roth’s film Death Wish later in 2018. In a career spanning three decades, he’s appeared in the likes of Starship Troopers, Little Miss Sunshine, Gremlins 2 and Evan Almighty.

Of course, he’s by far and away most well-known for playing DEA agent Hank Schrader in all five seasons of the hugely successful ‘Breaking Bad’ from 2008 to 2013, which also starred Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Bob Odenkirk and Jonathan Banks.

