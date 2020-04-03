Kirsten Bell and Dax Shepard are ''doing better'' now after they struggled to get along when they first started quarantining together.

The 'Frozen 2' actress admitted she and her 45-year-old husband have been irritating one another because they have been spending so much time in close proximity but now they've learned to see the funny side of things and not wasting too much time analysing each other, things have improved.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''We've gotten on each other's last nerve these last couple days.

''We're doing much better now because were laughing about it. But when we were not laughing about it for the first couple of days, that's the hard spot.

''I love spending time with him and he loves spending time with me but I think what is different about this quarantine time is you have so much more time to think about the other persona and their actions and sort of replay what they said or attach a meaning to something that they did and that I could do without. Nobody really needs time for that. That's useless.''

The couple have learned to find space alone for themselves within the home and think that's essential.

Kristen said: ''You got to in a marriage. You got to.''

The 39-year-old actress has also relaxed the routine she tried to put in place for daughters Lincoln, seven, and five-year-old Delta - whose schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic - because it was making the whole household ''miserable''.

She said: ''The biggest lesson I learned in the beginning was I wrote out the colour-coded schedule -- when our academic time would be and when our art time would be. By day five, I was making everybody miserable.

''The kids hated that I was trying to adhere to the schedule.

''So about a week ago, I woke them up and I said, 'This is your most important mission ever. Get up.' I brought them in the kitchen and I had them rip up the schedule. ...I had them shred it and they felt so good.

''I said the learning lesson here is that if you make a plan and it's not working, you pivot.''

The whole household have benefited from having more ''free time'' together.

Kristen said: ''We're doing just art projects around the house. We have neon glow paint and we've been painting the rocks outside so they glow and just doing silly stuff.

''Just reconnecting with each other and I think that's the most valuable lesson.''