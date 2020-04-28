Dax Shepard would let his children try psychedelic drugs.

The 45-year-old actor - who has daughters Lincoln, seven, and five-year-old Delta with his wife Kristen Bell - insisted he would allow his kids to experiment when they're older because of ''creative advantages''.

Asked by Rob Lowe about the issue during this week's episode of 'Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard', he said: ''I'm so glad you just said that because I was going to ask you the same thing.

''I am pro my children doing mushrooms at some point. I do think... well, there are a lot of different studies that have pretty conclusively shown that you have long lasting creative advantages, right.

''Like if you would've done mushrooms... that lasts. So I guess yeah, I'm going to tell my girls to do shrooms and to smoke pot and to drink and to just don't do cocaine or opioids.''

Dax's comments come after he removed a pin from his arm as he carried out his ''own quarantine surgery''.

His wife Kristen documented the video of her man removing the piece of metal from his arm as she captioned the video: ''We're on day ''I can do my own surgery'' of quarantine.''

He added: ''It's out, there's no blood splattering everywhere. I'm coming for your job, doctor. I'm gonna add pin removal to my resume now.''

Meanwhile Kristen, 39, previously revealed her and Dax are ''doing better'' now after they struggled to get along when they first started quarantining together.

She said: ''We've gotten on each other's last nerve these last couple days. We're doing much better now because were laughing about it.

''But when we were not laughing about it for the first couple of days, that's the hard spot.

''I love spending time with him and he loves spending time with me but I think what is different about this quarantine time is you have so much more time to think about the other persona and their actions and sort of replay what they said or attach a meaning to something that they did and that I could do without. Nobody really needs time for that. That's useless.''