Dax Shepard removed a pin from his arm as he partook in his ''own quarantine surgery''.

Kristen Bell documented the video of Dax removing the piece of metal from his arm.

She captioned the video: ''We're on day ''I can do my own surgery'' of quarantine.''

Whilst he commented: ''It's out, there's no blood splattering everywhere. I'm coming for your job, doctor. I'm gonna add pin removal to my resume now.''

Meanwhile, Kirsten previously revealed her and Dax are ''doing better'' now after they struggled to get along when they first started quarantining together.

She said: ''We've gotten on each other's last nerve these last couple days. We're doing much better now because were laughing about it. But when we were not laughing about it for the first couple of days, that's the hard spot. I love spending time with him and he loves spending time with me but I think what is different about this quarantine time is you have so much more time to think about the other persona and their actions and sort of replay what they said or attach a meaning to something that they did and that I could do without. Nobody really needs time for that. That's useless.''

The 39-year-old actress has also relaxed the routine she tried to put in place for daughters Lincoln, seven, and five-year-old Delta - whose schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic - because it was making the whole household ''miserable''.

She added: ''The biggest lesson I learned in the beginning was I wrote out the colour-coded schedule -- when our academic time would be and when our art time would be. By day five, I was making everybody miserable. The kids hated that I was trying to adhere to the schedule. So about a week ago, I woke them up and I said, 'This is your most important mission ever. Get up.' I brought them in the kitchen and I had them rip up the schedule. ... I had them shred it and they felt so good. I said the learning lesson here is that if you make a plan and it's not working, you pivot.''