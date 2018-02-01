With the 'Fantastic Beasts' sequel coming to theatres in less than a year, fans are excited that they'll finally get a glimpse into Dumbledore's past - more specifically, his rocky relationship with Grindelwald. However, if you're wanting a romantic LGBT edge to the new film, you'll be sorely disappointed.

David Yates at the BAFTA Awards

Director David Yates has explained that 'The Crimes of Grindelwald' will not be direct addressing the issue of Dumbledore being homosexual and formerly in love with the titular villain, but that isn't to say there won't be some mention of it eventually in the coming films.

When asked by Entertainment Weekly whether or not the subject will be broached, Yates said, 'Not explicitly', which has, for some reason, incited many fans to lash out in anger despite his reasoning.

'But I think all the fans are aware of [his sexuality]', he continued. 'He had a very intense relationship with Grindelwald when they were young men. They fell in love with each other's ideas, and ideology and each other.'

Indeed, with the subsequent backlash, writer Jk Rowling herself has hinted that Yates' words do not necessarily mean they are ignoring this aspect of Dumbledore's personality; rather, it's taking a backseat in light of the serious wizarding war that is occurring.

'Being sent abuse about an interview that didn't involve me, about a screenplay I wrote but which none of the angry people have read, which is part of a five-movie series that's only one instalment in, is obviously tons of fun', she wrote on Twitter, adding: 'But you know what's even *more* fun?' coupled with a GIF of someone hitting 'Mute'.

Rowling has actually spoken about this subject before, again revealing very little about what might be made of his sexuality. 'You will see Dumbledore as a younger man and quite a troubled man - he wasn't always the sage', she said at a press conference a couple of years ago. 'We'll see him at that formative period of his life. As far as his sexuality is concerned... watch this space.'

Meanwhile, director Yates does paint a picture of what we can expect from a young Albus Dumbledore, who will be played by Jude Law in the movies. 'He's a maverick and a rebel and he's an inspiring teacher at Hogwarts', he said. 'He's witty and has a bit of edge. He's not this elder statesman. He's a really kinetic guy. And opposite Johnny Depp as Grindelwald, they make an incredible pairing.'

'The Crimes of Grindelwald' will hit theatres on November 16th 2018.