Tennant, who played Doctor Who for five years until 2010, was asked about Whittaker's appointment by US chat show host Stephen Colbert.
Amid the backlash from some quarters against the casting of a female Doctor Who, the BBC sci-fi show’s former star David Tennant has backed the newly announced Jodie Whittaker, saying that her gender will be “irrelevant almost immediately” when she makes her debut.
The 46 year old actor, who played the Time Lord between 2005 and 2010, chatted with American talk show host Stephen Colbert on ‘The Late Show’ on Thursday (August 10th). He said that although Whittaker’s appointment was the first time a woman has played the Doctor, the character has never been of any fixed gender, so a male actor is as relevant to the part as a female one.
“Whenever the Doctor changes, there’s a backlash,” Tennant explained. “Sure, Jodie is from a different gender – but that will be irrelevant almost immediately when she takes the part. It’s about finding the right performer at the right time, and that’s Jodie without a doubt.”
David Tennant played Doctor Who from 2005 to 2010
Yorkshire-born Whittaker, 35, will play the thirteenth incarnation of the Doctor, while Tennant played the tenth version of the character that first appeared on British television in 1963.
More: David Tennant and Billie Piper to reunite on ‘Doctor Who’ audio episodes
She’ll likely make her first ever appearance at the very end of the upcoming Christmas special episode this December, with the current Time Lord Peter Capaldi set to step aside.
“I’m delighted,” Tennant told Colbert about his reaction to the announcement of Whittaker a month ago. “She’s been on ‘Broadchurch’ for three seasons so I know her very well, she’s a mate of mine. A couple of days before it [the casting] was announced I get this phone call from her, and she’s in sort of a tunnel of excitement and panic.”
He didn’t reveal to Colbert what they said to each other during their conversation, but he did say he had high hopes for Whittaker when she makes her premiere.
“I can’t think of someone better to join the gang and be poised to take it to a whole new level. It’s great.”
More: Here’s why reports are saying Jodie Whittaker’s ‘Doctor Who’ will be bisexual
Although its story easily could have spun right off the rails, this British comedy uses...
When Doug (David Tennant) and his family travel to the Scottish Highlands for his father's...
Three young children are about to learn what adulthood is really like when they take...
Pat Clifton has long nursed a passion for delivering mail as the much-loved postman of...
Pat Clifton is well-known in the village of Greendale for, not only his prompt and...
After 2009's inane comedy Nativity, no one was clamouring for a sequel, but at least...
Mr. Poppy, an immature classroom assistant at a St. Bernadette's Primary School, returns with ideas...
Aardman returns to hand-crafted clay-mation for this riotous seafaring romp. The film is almost too...
The Pirate Captain, although relentlessly optimistic, has never won the Pirate of the Year Award....
This remake of Todd Holland's 1985 schlock horror is more about the comedy than the...
High school nerd Charley Brewster is in his senior year of high school and dating...
The Pirate Captain has never won the Pirate of the Year award but this year...
A winning combination of vivid imagery, snappy writing and a strong narrative lifts this far...
Telling a story from a rarely examined period of British history, this pre-war drama is...