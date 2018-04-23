Whether you know him for his time as the Doctor in 'Doctor Who', as the villainous fan-favourite Kilgrave in 'Jessica Jones', or for one of his other iconic roles altogether, David Tennant is a household name not just across the UK, but the world. The Scottish actor has always made a great impression on fans, and recently he's been opening up about one particular role he just missed out on.

David Tennant is renowned for his work on both the small and big screen

In 2013, Bryan Fuller decided to bring the evil character of Hannibal Lecter to the small screen on NBC. It was Mads Mikkelsen in the titular role, and whilst the series had a loyal following and was praised by much of the critical press, the show only lasted for three seasons before the axe fell down on it.

Speaking with EW, the actor revealed: "I met [Hannibal executive producer] Bryan Fuller a couple of times, and we talked about it. But I think they quite wisely chose Mads Mikkelsen, I think he was a perfect choice for it, and I think he did things with that character that I wouldn’t have managed, so I think the right man got the job."

We'll never know if a different lead actor in the role of Hannibal would have changed exactly how 'Hannibal' was received and the direction in which the series went. Tennant would have undoubtedly brought in legions of fans to watch the show, at least in its earliest days, but whether they would have stuck with the series as the seasons went by is anybody's guess.

Still, Tennant looks to have been a huge fan of Mikkelsen's work in the series, so it's certainly not a regret for the actor in losing out on the role. Hopefully, the hard work that's been reported as going on behind-the-scenes to bring 'Hannibal' back in the near future will be successful, and we can all start watching - Tennant included - all over again!

Tennant next stars in new film 'Bad Samaritan', which drops in US cinemas on May 4, 2018.