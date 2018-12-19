One of the most brilliantly bizarre viral news stories of 2018 has made a re-emergence, with news that the ‘Ross from Friends’ look-alike charged with theft has had a warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to attend court.

So, if you don’t remember this from the first time around: an appeal by Lancashire Police over social media went viral three months ago after they posted an image of a man they suspected of committing theft leaving a restaurant in Blackpool, and then later leaving a corner shop holding a case of beer. Immediately, Twitter users pointed out the likeness to David Schwimmer's character Ross Geller in the popular American sitcom ‘Friends’.

Even better, choosing to respond to all the jokes posted online, Schwimmer himself posted a video showing him glancing at a camera as he walked through a convenience store clutching cans of beer.

Officers, I swear it wasn't me.

As you can see, I was in New York.

To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.#itwasntme pic.twitter.com/EDFF9dZoYR — schwim (@DavidSchwimmer) 24 October 2018

“Officers, I swear it wasn’t me. As you can see, I was in New York,” Schwimmer wrote. “To the hardworking Blackpool police, good luck with the investigation.”

“Thank you to everyone for your speedy responses,” Lancashire Police then said, getting in on the joke. “We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date. We’re so sorry it has to be this way.”

Anyway, all of this has actually been building up to a court case.

36 year old Abdulah Husseni, of Spencer Road in Slough, was due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court earlier charged with theft and fraud on Tuesday (December 18th). He is said to have stolen a coat, a phone and a wallet from a restaurant in the Lancashire town on September 20th.

District Judge Jane Goodwin issued a warrant not backed for bail after Mr Husseni failed to answer a summons to attend court at 9:30am.

