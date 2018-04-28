Though he's a man who's often found in Star City, John Diggle (David Ramsey) will be making the jump to 'The Flash' for a future episode, and is reportedly set to tie into the plan with this season's 'Big Bad', The Thinker. Not much is known about what he'll be getting up to aside from that, but we imagine his falling out with Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) in 'Arrow' will be one of the reasons for him crossing over.

David Ramsey's Diggle is moving to 'The Flash'

His confrontations with Oliver have left Diggle signing up to A.R.G.U.S. alongside his wife, but his time there could be fleeting. According to EW, Ramsey has teased his character as being set to "tear through some A.R.G.U.S. agents", but added that his experience with the series has been "all light".

Aside from those comments, the spoiler room only reveals that there's going to be a fun scene involving trashcans, and that viewers will be seeing "two very different sides of Diggle during the hour". Whether that means we'll be seeing an alternate universe version of Diggle, that he'll be impersonated by The Thinker, or he will simply be showcasing two very unique sides of his personality remains to be seen.

Thinker has been one of the most compelling villains the 'Arrowverse' has ever seen. In 'The Flash' to-date, we've mostly seen rival speedsters for Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) to face off against, so Clifford DeVoe's villainous other side has been a breath of fresh air. After his recent killing of Ralph Dibney, he's found himself imbued with the power to change his physical appearance to that of anyone he desires.

Now needing to gather enough tech for his final plan, it's only a matter of time before we'll find out if DeVoe is successful. With Diggle's arrival and the potential of DeVoe snatching his identity however, he could leave the former member of Team Arrow in hot water.

We'll bring you more news from the 'Arrowverse' as and when we get it.