Ever since Cameron Monaghan made his debut in 'Gotham' as Jerome Valeska, viewers have been speculating as to his future identity. Thousands instantly thought he was the young version of a man who would one day become the instantly recognisable DC Comics villain the Joker, but that's been denied on multiple occasions by those working on the show.

David Mazouz stars as Bruce Wayne in FOX series 'Gotham'

Despite that, red herrings have been thrown the viewers' way throughout the three and a half seasons we've seen to-date, and the flames of the Joker fire have been fanned over and over again. Monaghan's performance has been lauded as a fantastic one, and the majority of 'Gotham' viewers would love to see him become the Clown Prince of Crime.

Actor David Mazouz, who plays Bruce Wayne in the series, also known as the future Dark Knight himself, Batman, has now snuffed out any chances of Jerome becoming the Joker, but did speak about how the characters would be shown to be linked in the future.

Speaking with Comic Book, Mazouz teased: "It really is one of the biggest shocks. I think it’s safe to say that this kind of transition is not only the smartest thing, but the biggest kind of surprise that 'Gotham' has thrown at its audience. 'Gotham' loves to kind of have a shocker moment. I mean, I’m sure we’d love to have crazy cliffhangers, but this is one that is not even on the same level as anything we’ve done before. I mean, the second I read that in the script, I was like, ‘Oh my God. Yes. That is perfect.'"

With Mazouz already clued up about how Joker will be making his 'Gotham' debut, it would stand to reason that the iconic villain will be appearing before season 4 comes to a close. If that's the case, there's going to be a lot of excited viewers tuning in to see just how the clown's story will be told in the compelling origins series.

'Gotham' season 4 continues on FOX in the US and is expected to come to Netflix in the UK in the near future.