David Lynch has spoken out in an open letter to Donald Trump to clarify comments that he made about him in a recent interview, which the President took as an endorsement of his administration. The director took the opportunity to attempt to drill some sense into him with regards to his divisive tactics.

David Lynch at Rome Film Festival

Anybody who knows of David Lynch and his work knows that he does not have Republican views, but for some reason many took his recent statement regarding the President out of context, including Trump himself who re-Tweeted the headline 'Director David Lynch: Trump Could Go Down as One of the Greatest Presidents' from Breitbart.

The 'Twin Peaks' creator is not mincing his words when it comes to what his real feelings are regarding Trump, as revealed in a forceful open letter addressed 'Dear Mr. President' on Facebook.

'I wish you and I could sit down and have a talk', he wrote. 'This quote which has traveled around was taken a bit out of context and would need some explaining. Unfortunately, if you continue as you have been, you will not have a chance to go down in history as a great president. This would be very sad it seems for you - and for the country.'

'You are causing suffering and division', he continued. 'It's not too late to turn the ship around. Point our ship toward a bright future for all. You can unite the country. Your soul will sing. Under great loving leadership, no one loses - everybody wins. It's something I hope you think about and take to heart. All you need to do is treat all the people as you would like to be treated.'

The quote in question was more of a comment on the political climate of the States at the moment, with more of a fascinated edge to the Trump administration than a positive one.

'He could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much', Lynch told the Guardian. 'No one is able to counter this guy in an intelligent way... Our so-called leaders can't take the country forward, can't get anything done. Like children, they are. Trump has shown all this.'

More: David Lynch rejected Nine Inch Nails' first 'Twin Peaks' song

Trump has not yet responded to Lynch's open letter.