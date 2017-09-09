As one of Netflix's most successful original properties, 'Stranger Things' made an impression on viewers like other series could only dream of. Returning this October for a second season that promises to throw a whole lot more at fans than they've ever seen before, there are some lofty expectations riding on what will come from the creators, the Duffer Brothers.

David Harbour returns as Jim Hopper in 'Stranger Things' season 2

Throughout the first season, we were introduced to the alternate universe that was known as the Upside Down, where a demonic Demogorgon was revealed, taking the lives of Hawkins residents (RIP Barb) before eventually being destroyed for good by Eleven in the season 1 finale. It would seem that the Demogorgon was just the start of the trouble for those who live in Hawkins however, as a season 2 trailer has revealed even more evil to come.

Though Will was reunited with his family at the end of the first season, he seemed to bring a part of the Upside Down back with him, vomiting a darkness into his bathroom sink and laying in place the foundations for season 2.

What we didn't know until this point however was that we'd also be focusing more on Jim Hopper (David Harbour) and his child.

Speaking with TV Guide, the actor teased of the upcoming new episodes: "Hopper’s daughter will be the primary focus of Season 2, but not in the way that you think it will be. Hopper’s understanding of that relationship and Hopper’s understanding of being a father and of being a man grows deeper and deeper in Season 2, and we get a lot of time to explore what that is, but it won’t be in the literal way that you think it is."

As one of the series' more complex characters, it's going to be very interesting to delve deeper into the life of Sheriff Hopper and those that he loves. Evolving from a figure of authority who really didn't care to seem about too much, to someone who was intent on saving those around him from the evil that lurked around each corner, he's everything a hero in this landscape should be.

Flawed yet open to change, seeing him in the fatherly role more often in season 2 will be very intriguing. The way Harbour teases his daughter's inclusion also promises a few surprises; we can't wait to find out what they may be...

'Stranger Things' season 2 premieres on Netflix on October 27. Season 1 is available now.