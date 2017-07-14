David Harbour teases a little of what to expect from the show's second season, hitting Netflix in October.
The incredible response 'Stranger Things' saw following its first season debut on Netflix last year was something most other shows could only dream of having. Telling the story of a missing young boy named Will in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, the series quickly turned from the 'usual' case of missing person to something much more sinister, with sci-fi influences around every corner.
David Harbour will make his return as Jim Hopper
It didn't take long for the creators of the show - the Duffer Brothers - to get the call from Netflix, with the streaming service ordering a second season which is now set to debut a little later this year. But what should we expect when the new episodes hit the platform?
"[Season 2] will surprise you, and I think you will also be very happy. It still contains that magic I think we have in the first season, which is that sort of Amblin Entertainment-esque, Steven Spielberg kind of ‘magic of the movies’ feel to it, but it’s also very different," actor David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper explained in a chat with Deadline.
He continued: "In terms of Hopper, it plays to a lot of darker themes. Even though in season 1 he certainly had his darkness, it plays to a lot of his struggles, and it sort of peels the onion back of how he struggles to deal with the pressures of feeling like you have saved a kid, and now who does that make you?"
As one of the fan favourite characters from the first season, knowing we'll be delving deeper into the psyche and mental state of Hopper is certainly an intriguing notion for fans. Having been through just as much as his fellow residents of Hawkins, and harbouring a secret at the end of the show's first season, we imagine his story is going to be a very important one moving forward.
Already proving just how successful he can be with his fellow town inhabitants when they work together, we imagine challenges in Hopper's future within the series are going to be more momentous than ever before.
More: Shawn Levy Says 'Stranger Things' Season 2 Will Both Disappoint And Satisfy
'Stranger Things' season 2 premieres on Netflix on October 27, 2017. Season 1 is available now.
