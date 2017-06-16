Without a doubt, 'Stranger Things' season 1 was one of the most talked about television shows of 2016. Now with a second season on the horizon, more information and tidbits of information about the new batch of episodes are being released to the public.

David Harbour returns as Chief Hopper in 'Stranger Things' season 2

Following on from the story of the disappearance of a young boy from the fictional town of Hawkins, viewers were introduced to a slew of intriguing and exciting characters, such as the powerful youngster known only as Eleven and a monstrous being from a place called the Upside Down, known only as the Demogorgon.

As fans became more aware of what they were dealing with in 'Stranger Things', so too did Hawkins' residents. Set in the 1980s, resources to battle against the otherworldly beings and figures were low and so, we quickly realised that the troubles hitting the town already were just the tip of the iceberg.

Now, actor David Harbour who plays Chief Hopper in the show has given a little bit of information as to what we should expect when it makes its return.

"He's a different man than he was in season one and he gets to go on a different arc," the actor explained in a chat with The Hollywood Reporter. "The first season he really sort of discovered why he was dead inside and like how he was finding his way out and he kind of came to life. And so in the second season, his arc is very different."

Harbour teased: "We start with a man who has sort of become heroic in a certain way, right? I mean he still has some of his stuff but he has gone on this heroic journey and now sort of the beginning of the [first] episode, we start examining the perils of what it is to be a hero or perhaps the fantasies that you have about yourself and the dangers of that. And that subtle arc takes him in a different direction which, I think, is equally satisfying but very, very different."

As a standout from the first season and a hit with the fans, Chief Hopper is a character that many will be intent on following and (hopefully) seeing succeed. Exactly where his story goes next is anybody's guess, but as we saw at the end of the first season, he's currently dealing with a major secret.

More: 'Stranger Things' Season 2 Will End With A Cliffhanger

'Stranger Things' season 1 is available on Netflix now, with season 2 set to debut on October 31, 2017.