'Stranger Things' was without a doubt one of the biggest hits and talking points of 2016. Telling the story of the young Will Byers who goes missing from his small town of Hawkins, an exciting, compelling and intriguing world is opened up to all of its residents, but only a minority were willing to be drawn deeper into the mystery and unlock the answers to incomprehensible questions.

David Harbour plays Jim Hopper in 'Stranger Things'

Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, the show this year picked up the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series accolade at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, adding to its impressive collection. It's clear that the series made a huge impression and that looks set to continue when it makes its return for season 2.

Speaking as part of an 'Ask Me Anything' on Mogul, the actor revealed some of the struggles Jim Hopper will be dealing with during the show's second season. It certainly looks like we'll be dealing with a different iteration of the fan-favourite character moving forward.

He said: "Hop starts season 2 in a completely different place than season 1. He saved Will and has found a renewed interest in life. So his arc for season 2 in my mind becomes more about butting up against the places where his hero fantasy can't take him. The places where that hero complex may force him to make the wrong decisions. It's a satisfying, completely different journey in season 2."

It's exciting to hear that Harbour is helping bring an evolution of sorts to his character. It adds yet another layer to the intricacy and detail that's already a tradition of the show, and will allow the actor to play around a little more with the material he's given.

Rather than presenting one-dimensional characters, the Duffers and those other crew members working on the show seem set to once again blow us all away when new episodes hit the small screen.

'Stranger Things' returns to Netflix for its second season on Halloween, 2017.