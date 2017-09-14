The actor plays the titular hero in the forthcoming adaptation.
Following the news of the 'Hellboy' re-casting this week, we also get to glimpse our first look at David Harbour as the titular hero - and he looks every bit as epic as we'd hoped. We've got a good fifteen months to go before the movie arrives, but we're definitely looking forward to the first trailer now.
David Harbour at the Weinstein Golden Globes party
The 'Suicide Squad' star takes over the role of this Dark Horse character, and the comic book creator Mike Mignola shared the first look from the movie reboot. It's not a massive departure from Ron Perlman's incarnation in the 2004 adaptation, but he's definitely bigger, redder, hairier and his 'Right Hand of Doom' is more powerful looking than ever.
The new adaptation has been directed by the Primetime Emmy nominated Neil Marshall ('Doomsday', 'The Descent', 'Dog Soldiers') with a screenplay co-written by Mignola, Andrew Cosby ('Eureka', 'Haunted') and Christopher Golden ('Ghosts of Albion').
Holy crap... first look #hellboy pic.twitter.com/T63IpVvEHs— Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) September 13, 2017
Also starring in the new movie is Milla Jovovich as main villain Nimue the Blood Queen, Ian McShane as Hellboy's adoptive father Trevor Bruttenholm aka Professor Broom, Sasha Lane as Alice Monaghan, Penelope Mitchell as Ganeida and Daniel Dae Kim as werejaguar former marine Major Ben Daimio.
The addition of Daniel Dae Kim in the cast is the most recent, with the role having been originally assigned to Ed Skrein. But after a backlash from fans branding the decision as a 'white-washing' of the character - who is of Asian heritage in the comics - he stepped down with the hope that a more appropriate actor would replace him.
David Harbour will next appear in the forthcoming second series of Netflix favourite 'Stranger Things', and also the Charlie Birns-directed drama 'Human Affairs' - both of which are coming later in 2017. Earlier this year he also appeared in the crime thriller 'Sleepless' starring Jamie Foxx.
More: Daniel Dae Kim takes over as Ben Daimio in 'Hellboy'
'Hellboy' is expected to be released on January 11th 2019.
In remaking the 2011 French thriller Sleepless Night, the filmmakers have dumbed down both the...
Vincent Downs and Derrick Griffin are two police detectives who don't play by the rules....
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
For a biopic of a real-life person, this feels like an oddly standard mob thriller....
Irish-American criminal mastermind Whitey Bulger was arguably one of the most dangerous men in America...
Sometimes, the greatest hiding place is in plain sight. For twelve years from the mid-1990s,...
Little more than a paint-by-numbers action thriller, it's anyone's guess why the filmmakers have bothered...
Although the plot isn't particularly original, a darkly internalised tone makes this low-key thriller oddly...
Director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Olympus Has Fallen) talks about what makes The Equalizer (Denzel...
Robert McCall has a modest job at a hardware store in Boston where he longs...
Matt Scudder gave up his high-flying job with the NYPD after accidentally shooting dead a...