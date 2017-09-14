Following the news of the 'Hellboy' re-casting this week, we also get to glimpse our first look at David Harbour as the titular hero - and he looks every bit as epic as we'd hoped. We've got a good fifteen months to go before the movie arrives, but we're definitely looking forward to the first trailer now.

The 'Suicide Squad' star takes over the role of this Dark Horse character, and the comic book creator Mike Mignola shared the first look from the movie reboot. It's not a massive departure from Ron Perlman's incarnation in the 2004 adaptation, but he's definitely bigger, redder, hairier and his 'Right Hand of Doom' is more powerful looking than ever.

The new adaptation has been directed by the Primetime Emmy nominated Neil Marshall ('Doomsday', 'The Descent', 'Dog Soldiers') with a screenplay co-written by Mignola, Andrew Cosby ('Eureka', 'Haunted') and Christopher Golden ('Ghosts of Albion').

Also starring in the new movie is Milla Jovovich as main villain Nimue the Blood Queen, Ian McShane as Hellboy's adoptive father Trevor Bruttenholm aka Professor Broom, Sasha Lane as Alice Monaghan, Penelope Mitchell as Ganeida and Daniel Dae Kim as werejaguar former marine Major Ben Daimio.

The addition of Daniel Dae Kim in the cast is the most recent, with the role having been originally assigned to Ed Skrein. But after a backlash from fans branding the decision as a 'white-washing' of the character - who is of Asian heritage in the comics - he stepped down with the hope that a more appropriate actor would replace him.

David Harbour will next appear in the forthcoming second series of Netflix favourite 'Stranger Things', and also the Charlie Birns-directed drama 'Human Affairs' - both of which are coming later in 2017. Earlier this year he also appeared in the crime thriller 'Sleepless' starring Jamie Foxx.

'Hellboy' is expected to be released on January 11th 2019.