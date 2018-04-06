David Guetta and Sia reunite again for another dance epic, with 'Flames' being given the ultimate kung-fu video makeover. But don't worry; it's as violent as you could expect from a low-budget martial arts movie.
Directed by Lior Molcho, the video sees martial arts master Danny Trejo training a group of intrepid female ninjas known as Flames - played by Lauren Mary Kim, Courtney Chen and Erin Wu - to take down the evil emperor that is David Guetta. Only, Guetta's people kill Trejo and kidnap the Flames before they can make the first movie.
Co-produced by Giorgio Tuinfort and Marcus van Wattum, 'Flames' is the fourth collaborative track for Guetta and Sia, after 2015's 'Bang My Head' with Fetty Wap, 2012's 'She Wolf (Falling to Pieces)' and 2011's 'Titanium'. The new song is set to appear in Guetta's forthcoming album which has yet to be announced.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.