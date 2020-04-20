Sir Elton John has been embracing his ''talent'' for jigsaw puzzles.

The 73-year-old singer is quarantining at home with his husband David Furnish and their sons Zachary, nine, and seven-year-old Elijah amid the coronavirus pandemic, and rather than pass the time by working on new music, he's been getting a lot of satisfaction from piecing together pictures of his own old album covers.

He said: ''I'm not writing any songs because I don't feel like it and I don't have a piano here. But I think people will use this time to be very, very creative.

''My talent for jigsaw puzzles has re-emerged because I did them a lot as a kid. That's a talent I've rediscovered since I've been in isolation.

''I love jigsaw puzzles. My jigsaw at the moment is the album sleeve of 'Don't Shoot Me, I'm Only the Piano Player'. That's hard because there's a lot of dark colours in that one.

''There's a 'Yellow Brick Road' one as well and a 'Captain Fantastic' one which was very hard. But at the moment 'Don't Shoot Me' is really difficult.''

The 'I'm Still Standing' hitmaker has also been playing board games with his family - but has realised he's not very good when it comes to 'Snakes and Ladders'.

Speaking on the 'Talk Art' podcast, he said: ''I'm useless at 'Snakes and Ladders'. I know it's a game of luck but we've had ten games so far and I've only won one and they've won three each.

''I'd never known I was c**p at that. It's a game that I'm not very good at.''

Elton recently admitted he's having a ''fantastic'' time at home with his husband and sons, after cancelling tour dates due to the health crisis.

He said: ''I don't think realistically speaking that we, artists, can expect to go back on the road [before summer].

''And so people are going to take solace in music. They're going to catch up on a lot of movies at home. They're going to get bored...

''To be honest with you, it's great to be able to spend this much time with my boys because normally I don't, even though they've been on the road with us since November in Australia and New Zealand. It's, this is 24/7 with them and it's fantastic.''

However, the 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road' hitmaker joked his enjoyment of family time may change if they remain under lockdown for a long time.

He quipped: ''I mean I'm saying that after a week, check on me in about three weeks.''