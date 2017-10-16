Whether you're a massive fan of Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow or another member of the Avengers, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is likely something you've come across at one point or another. If you like or loathe superhero movies, their impact in the world of blockbuster films and their massive success is unquestionable.

David Fincher isn't one to mince his words

American director and producer David Fincher however thinks that Marvel Studios could learn a thing or two from him, thanks to his insight within the industry. With a reputation for not allowing studios to interfere with his work, he's somebody who a lot of people respect and so, we hope those working at Marvel take his words as ones of encouragement rather than flat-out negativity.

In a chat about his new Netflix series 'Mindhunter', which was later posted online by Yellow King Film Boy, Fincher said of Marvel Studios' work: "Look, there's a very large talent pool of people who are... Don't feel there's much for them in terms of sustenance working for Marvel. And I think that if we can make a playground for them that is thoughtful, adult, interesting, complex, challenging stories and figure out ways to pull them into it, there's a chance at something that isn't lassoed and hogtied by three acts. And there's something else that doesn't have to be 22-minute half hour or have a cliffhanger. I think it is an exciting time."

The words Fincher says are very close to those said by previous critics of the MCU, who think a formula that's too similar to the MCU releases that have come before is used with each and every new movie. In saying that, it's a formula that seems to be working, as each MCU release takes in hundreds of millions of dollars in the box office across the globe, and the majority of their films become major hits with the critics.

Whether those working at Marvel Studios want to take risks in the future by changing that remains to be seen, but with the former lame duck in the MCU (the 'Thor' series) now seemingly getting a revival and much-needed uplift with its upcoming third entry, that could be exactly what they're doing.

More: Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Has "Great Confidence" In DC Films

Marvel Studios' latest flick 'Thor: Ragnarok' will come to fans on October 27, 2017.