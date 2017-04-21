‘The X-Files’ has been renewed for a further series to be broadcast in the 2017-18 television season, following a successful re-boot of the sci-fi favourite last year.

The Fox network announced on Thursday (April 20th) that it had ordered a second part to what it describes as ‘The X-Files’ ‘event series’, and which will begin to air in the summer of 2017 in the States, though a precise date was not revealed.

Gillian Anderson's breakthrough role came as Dana Scully in 'The X-Files'

The popular sci-fi/drama, starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson as FBI agents Mulder and Scully as they investigate paranormal mysteries and unexplained phenomena, as well as shady political corruption, originally ran from 1993 to 2002 and was a ratings hit for many years.

Both actors have been confirmed to appear in the 2017 series, after both were secured for the six-episode re-boot last year that was directed by the series’ creator and original executive producer, Chris Carter.

Executives at Fox have been keen to nail down this further series, but have apparently been unable to do so until now due to scheduling conflicts.

David Duchovny will reprise his character Fox Mulder in the 2017 series

“Iconic characters, rich storytelling, bold creators — these are the hallmarks of great TV shows,” Fox’s president David Madden said in a statement announcing the new 2017 series.

“They are some of the reasons why ‘The X-Files’ has had such a profound impact on millions of fans worldwide. Chris’ creativity, along with the brilliant work of David and Gillian, continue to propel this pop culture phenomenon, and we can’t wait to see what fresh mysteries Mulder and Scully uncover in this next chapter of ‘The X-Files’.”

