David Duchovny has become a household name ever since landing a leading role as Agent Fox Mulder in sci-fi series 'The X-Files', working alongside Gillian Anderson, who would step into the fictional partner role of Agent Dana Scully. Originally running between 1993 to 2002, fans of the show thought all was over until a revival was announced and debuted in 2016, leading to a pair of new seasons; one of which is in the midst of airing right now.

David Duchovny wants the new 'X-Files' episodes to get some recognition

Though it's been an exciting few years for those who love the series and the characters that run riot through it, Anderson recently announced that this season would absolutely be her last, and that she would be exiting the series. With no new episodes on her plate, there's the question of whether creators will even want to continue on with the show, and it's that topic of discussion which has been dominating headlines. Duchovny isn't happy.

Speaking with PopCulture.com, the actor said: "It’s a little cart before the horse, for me. It’s like, OK, there are issues to deal with or whatever, but let’s talk about the show. Let’s not talk about hypotheticals."

He later added: "To me, it’s unfortunate that’s kind of like ‘the headline’ because, to me, the headline is: We just made 10 really kick-ass episodes of television, and please enjoy and don’t mourn the death of this show quite yet."

It's understandable that fans would be upset about Anderson's impending departure, but it's also easy to see why Duchovny as an actor would be annoyed that the fan base and press aren't focusing on the duo's most recent work. Instead, all of the energy being put out seems to be negative and around Anderson's exit.

With the future of the series at stake, creator Chris Carter recently suggested that Anderson's inclusion wasn't necessary for the show to go on to a 12th season. Teasing that her leaving could be the "beginning of something new", he went on to say that Scully's departure could be the catalyst for a bunch of new and unique storylines.

We'll be keeping a close eye on this one!

We'll bring you more news on 'The X-Files' as and when we get it.