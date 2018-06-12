Alternative music icon David Byrne has announced a significant extension of his current British tour into October 2018, revealing nine new dates around the UK and Ireland in addition to the shows coming later this month.

The former Talking Heads frontman released his latest solo album, and first in 14 years, in March this year, titled American Utopia. Back then, he announced a short run of half-a-dozen shows in Britain that are due to start this week on June 14th in Oxford.

However, this week, the 66 year old star revealed nine additional dates around the British isles that will commence in October. The tour will now be taking in Leeds, Birmingham, Cardiff, Dublin, Brighton, Nottingham and an additional show at London’s O2 Arena.

David Byrne has extended his UK + Ireland tour

“We’ll be doing some new songs, and many others that will, I assume, be familiar,” said Byrne on his current production. “I’m excited. This is the most ambitious show I’ve done since the shows that were filmed for Stop Making Sense, so fingers crossed.”

More: David Byrne returns with brand new solo album entitled ‘American Utopia’

Support on the second leg of the American Utopia Tour will come from former Mercury Music Prize winner Benjamin Clementine.

“I was introduced to Benjamin Clementine’s music through a friend. I was floored!” Byrne said about his choice of support act. “I asked him to perform in the 2015 Meltdown Festival I curated in London and am honoured to have him join me at various stops along the American Utopia Tour!”

Tickets for the October-November dates for David Byrne’s tour are available on June 18th at midday. The full list of dates in 2018 in the UK are as follows:

Thursday June 14th 2018 – Oxford, New Theatre

Friday June 15th 2018 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

Sunday June 17th 2018 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

Monday June 18th 2018 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

Tuesday June 19th- Wednesday 20th June 2018 – London, Eventim Apollo

Sunday October 21st 2018 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

Monday October 22nd 2018 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

Wednesday October 24th 2018 – Dublin, 3Arena

Friday October 26th 2018 – Birmingham, Genting Arena

Saturday October 27th 2018 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Monday October 29th 2018 – London, O2 Arena

Tuesday October 30th 2018 – Brighton, Centre

Thursday November 1st 2018 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Friday November 2nd 2018 – Manchester, Arena

More: David Byrne’s curation of the 2015 Meltdown Festival is unsurprisingly eclectic [archive]