Last night (July 1) saw the tenth series of 'Doctor Who' come to a close, with many expecting Peter Capaldi to bow out of the role ahead of the annual Christmas special episode set to premiere later this year. Putting his regeneration on hold however, the Doctor found himself joined by a very familiar face.

David Bradley surprised fans in the 'Doctor Who' series finale

The BBC have now confirmed that this year's Christmas special will be a multi-Doctor story, featuring the current Doctor (Capaldi) with his new friend and instantly recognisable First Doctor, David Bradley. It was something that got tongues wagging instantly on social media, with the buzz and hype surrounding the upcoming special at an all-time high.

The arrival came after the Twelfth Doctor was shot by a Mondasian Cyberman, but refused to go through with the regeneration process. The First Doctor made his arrival, but his time on screen was cut short as the credits began to roll. Steven Moffat certainly knows how to leave us with one heck of a cliffhanger.

It's also been confirmed that the identity of the Thirteenth Doctor will likely be revealed ahead of the Christmas special, as the BBC said they'd reveal more details about the episode in which Doctor 13 will debut in due course.

Of course, the wait for 'Who' fans is going to be an excruciating one. There are still 25 weeks to get through before Christmas Day arrives, so the BBC are going to have to step up their game if they're to keep interest piqued and talk about the series at a high.

Capaldi's replacement won't be the only new addition to the team on 'Doctor Who', as showrunner Moffat steps down from his position, to be replaced by 'Broadchurch' creator Chris Chibnall. Exactly how much the tone and pace of the show changes remains to be seen, but with hugely fluctuating reviews for recent episodes, it could be the kick in the backside 'Doctor Who' needs to survive.

'Doctor Who' returns for its Christmas special on Christmas Day (December 25, 2017) ahead of series 11, which is expected to debut in 2018.