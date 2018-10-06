Westlife REUNION ANNOUNCED

Irish boyband Westlife have called an end to their six-year hiatus and decided to reunite to mark the 20th anniversary of the band’s foundation in 1998.

The quartet will be getting back together for a massive stadium tour of the UK in 2019, and not only that, they’ll be returning with new music too. The group’s manager, Louis Walsh, suggested that they had brought Ed Sheeran on board to write songs for a new Westlife album.

Westlife broke up in 2012, having sold around 55 million records around the world, securing 14 UK chart-topping singles and seven no.1 albums in that time. Their most recent album was 2010’s Gravity.

Brian McFadden – who quit Westlife in 2004 to pursue a solo career - will not be involved with the reunion, however, as he’s signed up for the new series of ‘Dancing On Ice’.

David Bowie’S 2000 GLASTONBURY SHOW TO BE RELEASED

It’s often considered to be the greatest festival headlining set ever, but David Bowie’s majestic turn at the 2000 Glastonbury Festival is to be released as a live album for the very first time.

On November 30th, Parlophone Records, BBC Studios and Glastonbury Festivals Ltd. are teaming up to give Bowie fans the chance to re-live the star’s brilliant Sunday night closing set at the Pyramid Stage on June 25th 2000, a 21-song set in which he broke out a dazzling run of classic hits, many of which he had not performed in decades.

It’s especially significant as the BBC only broadcast around half an hour of the set live at the time, meaning only those who were there ever got to see the whole thing.

The appropriately titled David Bowie Glastonbury 2000 will be released on on 2xCD/DVD, 3xLP, 2xCD, and both standard and high resolution digital formats.

Kate Bush TO RE-ISSUE ENTIRE DISCOGRAPHY

To mark the 40th anniversary of her arrival onto the British pop scene, one of the most startlingly original artists the country has ever produced, Kate Bush, has announced the re-mastering and re-issue of her entire back catalogue.

The collection, available as either two box-sets of CDs or four box-sets of vinyl LPs, will be available in two instalments on November 16th and November 30th, and can be pre-ordered via her website.

For vinyl junkies, it’s a significant development as some of her albums have not been pressed up as LPs for more than a decade. All formats include a disc of unreleased material and rarities, such as covers of ‘Candle In The Wind’ and ‘Sexual Healing’.

It comes soon after a book of hand-selected lyrics, ‘How To Be Invisible’, was announced for publication on December 6th.

Thom Yorke DROPS NEW ‘SUSPIRIA’ TRACK

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has released another new track from his upcoming soundtrack to Suspiria, the re-make of the 1977 horror film directed by Luca Guadagnino.

‘Has Ended’ is the second track to be released from the soundtrack, after ‘Suspirium’ dropped late last month.

“I referred to the original Suspiria film,” explained Yorke to The Hollywood Reporter about how he went about tackling this unusual project.

“It was an odd process from the beginning. When they first came to see me, the producers and [editor] Walter [Fasano], I just thought they were mad, because I’ve never done a soundtrack before. And Suspiria is one of those legendary soundtracks. It took a few months to even contemplate the idea.”

GRAMMYS ANNOUNCES HUGE EXPANSION OF VOTING MEMBERS

The Recording Academy – the organisation behind the Grammys – has announced a huge and significant expansion in its membership, the first act from its newly created Task Force on Diversity and Inclusion.

The Task Force’s chair, Tina Tchen, told Billboard that the 900 new invitees were all female and/or persons of colour and/or under the age of 39, and encapsulated vocalists, songwriters, instrumentalists, producers, and engineers.

