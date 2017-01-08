Iman has paid tribute to her husband David Bowie, on what would have been his 70th birthday.

Bowie passed away on January 10 last year, after a private 18-month battle with cancer. His death came just two days after his 69th birthday, when he had released his final album, Blackstar.

A photo posted by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Jan 6, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

On Instagram Iman shared a black and white photo of herself and Bowie on the beach. The couple are pictured in an embrace, while Bowie holds up his hat to shield them from the camera. Iman simply captioned the pic #Bowieforever.

More: David Bowie Was Given Final Diagnosis During 'Lazarus' Video

The model also later shared a quote which read, “All it takes is 1 song to bring 1000 memories.” Iman and Bowie married in 1992 and eight years later they welcomed daughter, Alexandria Zahra Jones.

Prior to Bowie’s death, Iman had recorded an interview for 'Oprah: Where Are They Now?', where she opened up about her 24-year marriage. "We both understand the difference between the person and the persona," she said. "When we are home, we are just Iman and David. We're not anybody else.”

Bowie’s longtime producer Tony Visconti also paid tribute to the star on his 70th birthday. On Twitter he shared a rare photo of Bowie at Hansa Studios in Berlin in 1980 and wrote, “Happy Birthday dear old friend. Forever.”

More: David Bowie Helps Vinyl Sales Reach A 25 Year High In The UK

Tonight Bowie will also be remembered at a special tribute concert at London’s Brixton Academy. The event will be hosted by actor Gary Oldman and feature a number of former Bowie band members along with many ‘special guests’.