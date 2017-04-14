Directed by Jim Henson with George Lucas serving as executive producer, 1986 movie 'Labyrinth' featured David Bowie as The Goblin King and told a hugely mysterious, yet addictive and compelling story that has worked its way into the hearts of viewers ever since its big screen release.

Fede Alvarez also directed hugely successful horror flick 'Don't Breathe'

Initially a box office disappointment, falling short of its budget when it came to raking in the cash at movie theatres, the movie has since gained a huge cult following and become an unlikely classic, no doubt partly in thanks to the late David Bowie.

Last year, rumours began swirling that a reboot was being worked on, but it was something swiftly denied by screenwriter Nicole Perlman. Now however it's been discovered that there IS something in the works in the 'Labyrinth' universe.

Deadline are reporting that there's a sequel on the way, but not one that will be directly linked to the original flick. TriStar has set Fede Alvarez ('Don't Breathe', 'The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo') as director of the movie, which will delve back into the world brought to life by Henson in the mid-eighties.

Alvarez will work with Jay Basu to co-write the story, with a screenplay expected from Basu soon after. Their work on the unnamed flick comes alongside their collaboration on 'The Girl In The Spider's Web'; the continuation in the 'Girl With The Dragon Tattoo' series. They're said to be gearing up to work on the new 'Labyrinth' movie when their work on 'Spider's Web' is complete.

The news is certainly exciting. Alvarez's work on the recent smash hit horror flick 'Don't Breathe' was met with huge praise, so to see him bring some of that tension and suspense over to a film set in the 'Labyrinth' universe would make for must-see viewing.