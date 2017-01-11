David Bowie’s widow Iman has shared a tribute to her late husband via social media to mark the first anniversary of his passing.

The pop icon, beloved by different generations of music fans for a lengthy, varied and innovative career, died on January 10th 2016. Tributes flooded in from throughout the world at the time, and subsequent twelve months saw a great number of memorials and performances to remember his life.

Somalian-born model Iman, 61, who married Bowie in 1992 and had a daughter Alexandria with him, shared a picture of the New York City skyline with a beautiful double rainbow via her Instagram.

“Jan 10th, 2016 NYC Skyline #ForeverAndEver #ForeverLove #BowieForever (sic),” she captioned the photo.

It came a couple of days after Iman marked what would have been Bowie’s 70th birthday, sharing a black-and-white image of them kissing on a beach, their faces obscured by a straw hat.

Bowie released his 25th and final studio album Blackstar on January 8th, just two days before he died. A new BBC documentary, entitled ‘The Last Five Years’ and directed by Francis Whately, revealed that Bowie only learned that the liver cancer that claimed his life was terminal three months before he died – the same week he shot the remarkable video for ‘Lazarus’.

David Bowie and wife Iman pictured in 2010

Its director Johan Renck told the documentary maker: “I found out later that the week we were shooting is when he found out that it is over. We'll end treatment or whatever capacity that means, that his illness has won.”

Despite this, the imagery-heavy video had nothing to do with Bowie’s illness. “To me it had to do with the biblical aspect of it, you know the man who would rise again, and it had nothing to do with him being ill. That was only because I liked the imagery of it.”

