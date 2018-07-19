The fourth in a series of career-spanning David Bowie box sets has been revealed by Parlophone, this time taking in the years 1983 to 1988 and titled Loving The Alien, which will include previously unreleased music.

Set to be released on October 21st, the new 15xLP / 11xCD collection, Loving The Alien oversees Bowie’s most commercially successful period and gives Bowie fans the chance to hear previously unreleased live albums and outtakes.

On top of remastered versions of the three studio albums from this era – 1983’s Let’s Dance, 1984’s Tonight and 1987’s Never Let Me Down – there is a previously unheard live album from the well-received Serious Moonlight tour, recorded at Montreal in July 1983.

David Bowie's Eighties is getting the box set treatment

There’s also a first-ever vinyl pressing for the Glass Spider (Live Montreal ’87) live album, a remix album titled Dance, a never-heard alternative mix of the Never Let Me Down with new instrumentation, and a disc entitled Re:Call 4 capturing non-album singles, edits, B-sides and soundtrack songs (from the likes of Labyrinth, Absolute Beginners, and When The Wind Blows).

Both the CD and vinyl editions of the box set include a hardback book featuring rare and previously unpublished photos, as well as reprintings of contemporary press reviews and technical notes from producers involved with making the music.

Loving The Alien comes after Parlophone’s previous box sets capturing Bowie’s career, which were Five Years (1969-1973), Who Can I Be Now? (1974-1976), and A New Career In A New Town (1977-1982), released in 2015, 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Parlophone is proud to announce David Bowie Loving The Alien (1983 – 1988), the 4th in a series of sets spanning his career from 1969. Among the studio and live albums from the period, LTA will also contain a new production of the 1987 LP Never Let Me Down https://t.co/0jcC3WLxQq pic.twitter.com/fKKGBp3hyq — David Bowie Official (@DavidBowieReal) July 18, 2018

Meanwhile, in other Bowie news, the highly successful ‘David Bowie Is…’ exhibition is to be digitally recreated as an interactive VR and AR experience. Set to launch in the autumn by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan), the app will “add unprecedented depth and intimacy to the exhibition experience, allowing the viewer to engage with the work of one of the world’s most popular and influential artists as never before.”

