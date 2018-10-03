David Bowie’s iconic headline set from 2000’s Glastonbury Festival is to be released in full for the first time later this year, as both a live album and DVD.

It’s a performance that went down in history almost instantaneously, but Bowie’s Sunday night closing headline set at Glasto has never before been available.

However, on November 30th, David Bowie Glastonbury 2000 will be released on double CD, DVD, and a triple LP vinyl set, a collaboration between Parlophone Records, BBC Studios, and Glastonbury Festivals Ltd.

The release comes complete with notes from music journalist Caitlin Moran, photos of Bowie in his famous custom Alexander McQueen frock coat, and Bowie’s tour diary, originally written for Time Out.

Bowie’s headline set became the stuff of instant Glastonbury legend when, rather than promoting his then-latest album …hours (released in 1999), Bowie took a dive into his glorious back catalogue, playing tracks he hadn’t performed in decades such as ‘Starman’, ‘Changes’ and ‘Life On Mars?’.

With astonished attendees barely able to take in what they were seeing, it’s widely regarded as one of the best British festival performances of all time, and it helped establish the modern festival setlist for prospective headliners – that is, ease up the new material, and give the crowd the hits.

“I often get asked what the best set I’ve seen here at Glastonbury is, and Bowie’s 2000 performance is always one which I think of first,” said Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis about the set. “It was spellbinding; he had an absolutely enormous crowd transfixed. I think Bowie had a very deep relationship with Worthy Farm and he told some wonderful stories about his first time at the Festival in 1971, when he stayed at the farmhouse and performed at 6am as the sun was rising. And he just played the perfect headline set. It really was a very special and emotional show.”

The full 21-song setlist is as follows:

Introduction (Greensleeves)

Wild Is The Wind

China Girl

Changes

Stay

Life On Mars?

Absolute Beginners

Ashes To Ashes

Rebel Rebel

Little Wonder

Golden Years

Fame

All The Young Dudes

The Man Who Sold The World

Station To Station

Starman

Hallo Spaceboy

Under Pressure

Ziggy Stardust

“Heroes”

Let’s Dance

I’m Afraid Of Americans

