To mark what would have been the late pop music icon’s 72nd birthday, Parlophone has revealed details of a new box-set of David Bowie’s rare early recordings, dating from the late Sixties, that have never been released on any physical format.

Bowie’s record label Parlophone announced on Tuesday (January 8th) that it would release a box-set of nine 7” vinyl singles featuring previously unreleased demos dating from the ‘Space Oddity’ era around 1969, some of which eventually appeared on his second self-titled studio album that year. The set, titled Spying Through a Keyhole, will be released on an as-yet-unspecified date this spring.

Although all nine songs were briefly made available on streaming services in December, this will be the first time they’ve ever been released on any physical format.

Included are early versions of ‘In the Heat of the Morning’ and ‘London Bye, Ta-Ta’, alongside long-sought-after songs like ‘Mother Grey’ and ‘Love All Around’, and what’s believed to be the first ever recorded demo of ‘Space Oddity’, which became Bowie’s first major hit in July 1969 and then a UK no.1 hit on re-issue in 1975.

A statement via Bowie’s official website warns fans that the audio quality of the physically-released songs on vinyl would probably not match the studio levels.

“This is partly due to David’s enthusiastic strumming hitting the red on a couple of the tracks, along with the limitations of the original recording equipment and tape degradation,” the statement explained. “However, the historical importance of these songs and the fact that the selections are from an archive of tracks cleared for release by Bowie, overrides this shortcoming.”

David Bowie died on January 10th 2016 at the age of 69, just a few days after the release of his 26th and final studio album Blackstar.

