Famed illusionist David Blaine is reportedly being investigated by police after a former model accused him of raping her at a party 13 years ago.

The 44 year old magician is accused of attacking Natasha Prince at a party in London in 2004, when she was 21 years old, according to a report in The Daily Beast.

The claims are being investigated by the Metropolitan Police, allege that Blaine met Prince at a party in Chelsea, before she visited his friend’s home the following evening, when the attack is said to have taken place.

Illusionist David Blaine has been accused of rape

“Officers from the Met’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating an allegation of rape,” Scotland Yard told the same publication. “The allegation was reported to police on 17th November 2016 by a woman who alleged she was raped at an address in Chelsea in June or July 2004 when she was aged 21. There have been no arrests at this stage and enquiries continue.”

Through his representatives, Blaine has strenuously denied the allegations.

More: Rose McGowan cancels all public appearances in wake of the Weinstein scandal

“My client vehemently denies that he raped or sexually assaulted any woman, ever, and he specifically denies raping a woman in 2004,” the statement from Blaine’s lawyers read on Thursday (October 19th) “If, in fact, there is any police investigation, my client will fully cooperate because he has nothing to hide.”

Prince began modelling at the age of 15 and appeared on the cover of more than two dozen magazines, such as Elle, Glamour and Vogue, before suddenly quitting the industry when she was 24. She now lives in New York and works as an art dealer.

“The next thing I remember, I was sitting in the makeup chair getting my makeup done, and thinking, ‘What did I do last night? Did I have sex with David Blaine?' But I didn’t want to…” I felt hazy, completely out of it,” she told The Daily Beast.

Since the alleged incident, Prince says she has suffered flashbacks. “I remember being flipped around, and it all seemed like slow motion,” she continued. “I was wracking my brains and retracing all my steps trying to figure out what happened, which is why I remember so many details. I don’t remember any other day of that year.”

More: Ten of the best close-up magic tricks ever caught on film