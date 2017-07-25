It stings a little that we're already over a quarter of the way through 'Game of Thrones' season 7, but this week's second episode of the season certainly sent the pace flying forward, as battles took place, playing pieces were moved and character development was at an all-time high.

Arya Stark took her revenge in the 'Game of Thrones' season 6 finale

The popularity of the episode's final moments, as a battle took place between Daenerys' loyal Greyjoy fleet and the attacking Euron Greyjoy on behalf of the Lannisters, is undeniable, but there was another scene that may have stolen the entire show.

That came when Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) was making her way through the wilderness, likely travelling towards Winterfell now that she's aware her sister and assumed half-brother Sansa Stark and Jon Snow hold power there. Hearing a rustling in the near distance, she went to pick up her sword Needle just before a wolf pack closed in. When the leader made themselves clear however, Arya realised that she had come face-to-face with her former companion, the direwolf Nymeria.

"We last saw Nymeria when Arya made her run away because she wanted to save Nymeria's life," co-creator David Benioff explained in a chat with The Hollywood Reporter. "She knew Cersei was going to kill her if she found her, and when she finally finds Nymeria again - or Nymeria finds her - she of course wants Nymeria to come back home with her and be her loyal companion again. But Nymeria's found her own life."

Co-creator Dan Weiss adds: "'That's not you' is a direct reference to what Arya herself said to her father when her father painted this picture for her of the life she could have as the lady of a castle and marrying some lord and wearing a nice frilly dress.

"Arya's not domesticated. It makes total sense the wolf wouldn't be either. Once the wolf walks away, at first she's heartbroken to have come this close, but then she realises the wolf is doing exactly what she would do if she was that wolf."

What that says for Arya's future however could mean that the Stark family reunion could be one of the most short-lived we've seen in the show. Though it may not come to an end because of death or destruction, Arya may suddenly realise that playing politics in Winterfell isn't the role she's supposed to play. In fact, she's much better adapted to work in the shadows and slice down her enemies with precision and rogue-like abilities.

Whatever the case may be, we do think Arya will be meeting up with the relatives she's always loved - but not always respected in Sansa's case - and bringing some brilliant, heart-wrenching scenes to the small screen. We can't wait.

More: Jessica Henwick Describes Filming This Week's "Epic" 'Game Of Thrones' Scene

'Game of Thrones' season 7 continues Sundays on HBO in the US and Mondays on Sky Atlantic in the UK.