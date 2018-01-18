David Beckham has experimented with virtually every fashion and beauty trend over the last twenty years in an effort to maintain his brand and keep himself looking youthful. However, he says he’s drawing the line at botox in his face or buttocks in the future, saying he wants to “grow old gracefully”.

Now 42 years old and a father of four, the ex-footballer and current model hasn’t lost any of his looks with age, and reportedly still earns £35,000 every single day as part of endorsement deals. He was talking about his appearance at the launch of his new male grooming collection titled House 99, a collaboration with French cosmetics company L’Oreal.

Speaking to the Evening Standard this week, the former Manchester United star said: “Cosmetic surgery might be OK for some people; I’m not saying it’s bad. But for me, personally, never. Never!”

David Beckham is adamant he will not resort to botox to look youthful

He continued about how he would never go under the knife to maintain his looks. “I have no interest in doing anything like that, ever. Growing old gracefully is my thing. I would never inject my face. Or my backside, obviously.”

Beckham’s comments came after an Instagram user speculated last year that he uses fillers in order to keep up his youthful looks.

“I’ve got so many lines and wrinkles, how can someone think that?” he said about that story in the new interview.

His wife, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham and now a fashion designer, has previously had cosmetic surgery, getting boob jobs in 1999 and then 2006 before a procedure to have them reduced in 2009.

Two years ago, Victoria revealed to British Vogue that she regretted her decision to get breast implants. “I should probably say, don’t mess with your boobs. All those years I denied it – stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you’ve got.”

