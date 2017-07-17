David Beckham is set to welcome a new member of the family as it's announced that his younger sister Joanne is expecting her first child with her partner Kris Donnelly. If her older siblings are anything to go by, the forthcoming arrival will be the first of many.

Joanne Louise Beckham is a 32-year-old ex-hairdresser who now runs her own concierge company. She'll be preparing for maternity leave in a matter of months, though, as it's revealed that she is now four months pregnant. 42-year-old 'Big Brother' star Kris Donnelly is the father.

'Joanne and Kris are over the moon', a source told The Sun. 'Her parents Ted and Sandra are looking forward to having another grandchild. And David's kids are excited about having a new cousin, especially Harper.'

The couple have the entire Beckham brood rooting for them, which includes David and Victoria Beckham, 18-year-old Brooklyn, 14-year-old Romeo, 12-year-old Cruz and 6-year-old Harper. There's also Joanne and David's older sister Lynne Georgina who has her own children.

It's been a bit of a whirlwind romance for Joanne and Kris, the latter of whom has previously dated fellow reality star Sophie Reade and 'Hollyoaks' actress Jorgie Porter. According to reports, they have only been seriously dating since May this year.

Joanne has previously dated footballers Jermain Defoe and Dwight Yorke, so former model and businessman Kris marks quite the change in taste.

She now lives in Loughton, Essex, though it's not known whether or not she and Kris are living together as of yet. She is now the CEO of concierge service We Are Your City which launched in 2015, after several years of working as a hair stylist with Hobs salon.

Last week she posted happy birthday messages on Instagram for two of her nieces. 'Happy 6th birthday to my beautiful little niece Harper!' She wrote in one message. 'Where has all this time gone when we was all fighting to have cuddles with you when you was born! Even though we get better ones now! Hope your birthday is as special as you are ! Jojo loves you.'