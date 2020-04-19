David Beckham says the one ''silver lining'' of the UK's current lockdown is that it's allowed him to spend more time with his family.

The 44-year-old retired soccer star is currently at home in the Cotswolds amid the coronavirus pandemic and, speaking during 'Global Citizen One World: Together at Home' event, David revealed he was relishing the opportunity spend time with his family.

The sporting icon - who has Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper, eight, with his wife Victoria - explained: ''It's great to join you for this amazing event. If there's any silver lining to come from this situation it's to spend time together as a family and for that we are grateful.

''We know there are people out there risking their lives to keep us all safe, we want to join with all of you to say a massive thank you to them.''

'Global Citizen One World: Together at Home' was curated by Lady Gaga in support of healthcare workers on the frontline during the current crisis.

During the event, Victoria also voiced her admiration and support for healthcare workers around the world who are fighting the pandemic.

She said: ''Our thanks goes to all the healthcare workers all around the world who are working so so hard leaving their families to go to work to protect us and their children.''

David and Victoria, 46 - who have been married since 1999 - also introduced a performance from their showbiz pal Sir Elton John.

Before breaking into a rendition of 'I'm Still Standing', Elton said: ''This is for everybody out there whose been out there working on the front line 24/7 thank you for your humanity. Thank you.''