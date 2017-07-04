Kissing your child is something that all parents will do as a show of love and affection. Unfortunately, there are some people out there who will take exception. David Beckham recently went under fire for pecking his daughter on the lips, but he refuses to apologise for it. Nor should he.

David Beckham at Brooklyn's 'What I See' book launch

The soccer hero posted the most adorable photograph of himself kissing his 5-year-old daughter Harper Seven against a sunset backdrop while on vacation in Tanzania a month ago. He captioned the shot 'Kiss for daddy', and promptly sparked criticism across the internet from those branding the action 'weird', 'sick' and even 'pervy'. Thankfully, there are far more positive comments than negative.

'I kiss all my kids on the lips', David said, surprised, during a Facebook live video from Bangkok. 'Brooklyn maybe not. Brooklyn is 18, so he might find that a little strange, but I'm very affectionate with the kids. It's how I was brought up - and Victoria - and it's how we are with our children. We want to show our kids love and we protect them, look after them and support them. Having children is the most special thing in the world.'

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 1, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

Those who rushed to defend David rightly pointed out that anyone who thought the kiss was sick, was sick in their minds to have turned such an innocent moment like this into something sinister. It was barely less than a year ago when his wife Victoria Beckham was similarly bashed for posting an Instagram shot of herself kissing Harper on her birthday while out swimming.

More: Victoria Beckham opens up on her marriage to David

If this kind of backlash continues, we'll be living in a world where all forms of physical contact will be viewed as sexually predatory, rendering us to live our lives in spacesuits. Being a good parent means showing your children affection, bumping lips included.