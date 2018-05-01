Even in an age where everyone and their mothers have a tattoo somewhere, it's still seen as pretty wild to get your actual head tattooed. Sure, little designs behind the ear are super popular, and indeed at the nape of the neck, but David Beckham has managed to make headlines by getting the solar system inked on his temple.

David Beckham at MLS Miami event

So who else has made the brave decision to get a head tat?

1. Benji Madden - The Good Charlotte singer has damn near his entire body tattooed, so his decision to get a skull and geometric pattern inked from his widow's peak to to his neck wasn't hugely surprising. Still, you wouldn't know if until he takes his hat off.

A post shared by Benji Madden (@benjaminmadden) on Mar 4, 2016 at 12:41pm PST

2. Chris Brown - In honour of his star sign and its ruling planet, the singer covered the back of his head with Taurus the Bull and Venus de Milo images. Of course, he's also got Sub-Zero from Mortal Combat on the side of his head so that sort of ruins the mystic theme.

3. Travis Barker - Blink-182's drummer is another to have his entire body and head tattooed, with the exception being his face. As part of the design he has the words 'One Life One Chance' on the back of his head, and the Virgin Mary on his crown. He also has a cross and Jesus on his back.

A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker) on Jun 19, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

4. Kelly Osbourne - On the shaved sides of her head, she has the word 'Solidarity' in honour of the Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting victims, and the word 'Stories' for her fashion line of the same name. That's certainly what you'd call committment - though of course they'd be easily hidden if she just grew her hair out.

A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on Nov 16, 2016 at 10:49am PST

5. Cee Lo Green - We're not talking about the swirly henna art he debuted on 'The Voice' back in 2013, but the Tibetan script he has inked on the back of his head. We don't know what it means, but it's definitely a permanent addition to his tattoo collection.

6. Lady Gaga - Whenever the 'Million Reasons' singer ties up her hair, you can see the tattoo of some kind of cherub on her undercut. It was actually done live at her fragrance launch back in 2012 at the Solomon R Guggenheim Museum, as part of an installation where she got inked in her underwear inside a giant perfume bottle.

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Aug 17, 2014 at 1:00am PDT

7. Birdman - The rapper has several large red stars all over his shaved head, as well as several on his face. He's previously said that he's considering getting the face designs removed, including his signature tear drops.

data-lang="en"> (Photos) Boxing: Living That "StunnaLife", I Dropped $1 Million On Mayweather To Beat Pacquiao http://t.co/JKoHhsH4LB pic.twitter.com/zqM7ATZtDz — BIRDMAN (@BIRDMAN5STAR) May 2, 2015

8. Trace Cyrus - If you ever wondered where Miley Cyrus' enthusiasm for tattoos comes from, take a look at her adoptive older brother and Metro Station bassist Trace. He has an all-American head design with a Native American chief on one side and a soaring eagle on the other.

A post shared by Trace Cyrus ? ? ? (@tracecyrus) on Feb 22, 2016 at 1:36pm PST

9. Jamie Foxx - In 'Horrible Bosses', he had tattoos all over his head - but, never fear, they were only temporary. He did, however, get a large tribal design across the back of his head in 2007 as a 40th birthday present to himself.

10. Kehlani - This Grammy nominated singer has several tattoos, but the 'Espíritu Libre' inking on her right temple is probably the most obvious. It means 'Free Spirit' in Spanish, and she also has four dots inked on her face along with a tiny paper airplane.