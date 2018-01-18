It seems even a £337 million fortune isn’t enough to sustain former international footballer David Beckham and his high-end designer wife, Victoria, after the model and entrepreneur revealed he and his wife are ‘saving their pennies’.

Brand Beckham has explained they have too many children to buy each other extravagant items in their romance with one another.

David, 42, and Victoria, 43, share four children: 18-year-old Brooklyn, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12 and six-year-old, Harper.

Speaking to ES Magazine, the dad-of-four said he and Victoria used to buy costly things for one another but revealed with four kids in the family they save their money to be extravagant on them.

He said: "We used to be very extravagant in what we’d buy each other.

"But we’re obviously saving the pennies now because we have so many children to be extravagant."

The internationally-recognised footballer came from humble beginnings - his dad, Ted worked as a gas fitter and his mum, Sandra, held down two jobs and it seems his tighter financial start in life may still be hanging over him.

This may not be something his eldest, Brooklyn, has to be concerned about after he joined his famous parents for Paris Fashion Men’s Week.

Speaking about his family and, in particular his wife of 19 years, David said their romance was about the ‘simple things’.

He said: "It’s more about spending time together, going for a simple dinner together. Having a nice bottle of wine together.

"Victoria didn’t really drink wine up until very recently so she has all of a sudden discovered my passion. I’ve introduced her to good, decent wine."

He continued: "I love Californian reds. I love the buttery-ness of Burgundy. Montrachet, I love. Cheval Blanc is one of my favourites."