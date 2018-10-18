Just a few months after they were forced to deny rumours that they were on the verge of splitting up – and, let’s face it, they have to do this every couple of years! – David Beckham has admitted that his marriage to Victoria is “hard work” and has recently grown more “complicated”.

The English football icon and model spoke openly about his 19-year marriage to former Spice Girl Victoria in a recent interview with Australian show The Sunday Project.

“When you've been married for the amount of time that we have, it's always hard work. It becomes a little more complicated,” a teaser clip of the upcoming interview, to be broadcast at the weekend, revealed David saying.

A couple of months back, the two came out to deny rumours that a divorce was imminent, describing speculation as a “crock of s***”.

44 year old Victoria recently told British Vogue in August that the rumours weren’t true, but many continued to jump on the bandwagon after pointing out that David was noticeably absent from the cover of the magazine.

“People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years, so David and I are pretty used to ignoring the nonsense and just carrying on as normal,” the fashion designer said. “But these things have a wider effect on the people around us, and that’s unfair.”

The pair met in 1998, and married the following year in a lavish wedding ceremony in Ireland. They have three sons and a daughter together, and Victoria maintained that the “family unit” was the secret to their partnership lasting.

“We both realise that we are stronger together than we are as individuals,” she elaborated. “Would either of us be in the position that we are in now had we not met and been together all those years ago? It’s all about the family unit. We are much stronger - the six of us - than we would be if we were individuals. We respect that family bond and that is key.”

