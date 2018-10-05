The Beckhams have sold their stunning LA mansion for a whopping $33.1 million - netting the famous family a cool $10million profit. The lavish property has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a pool, a library, a media and music room and wrought iron gates for extra privacy.

Victoria and David Beckham no longer have their property in Los Angeles

David and Victoria bought the palatial Beverley Hills house in 2007 when Goldenballs signed a $250 million five-year contract with LA Galaxy.

According to TMZ, the famous couple purchased the home for $22 million at when their three boys were younger and before their daughter, Harper, six, was born.

The family, including Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, moved across the pond after dad David’s stint at Real Madrid in Spain where the Beckhams lived previously.

The Beckham children went to school in Los Angeles during their time in the states and Harper was even born in the country, but the family now spend the majority of their time in London. However, David still frequents Miami after bringing an MLS team to Florida.

Former footballer David and fashion designer Victoria began dating in 1997 and have been married for 19 years.

In an interview with Vogue, the high-powered couple addressed constant rumours surrounding their marriage.

Victoria said: "People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years, so David and I are pretty used to ignoring the nonsense and just carrying on as normal.

"But these things have a wider effect on the people around us, and that’s unfair."

Talking about brand Beckham, Victoria said: "We both realise that we are stronger together than we are as individuals. Would either of us be in the position that we are in now had we not met and been together all those years ago? It’s all about the family unit.

"We are much stronger - the six of us - than we would be if we were individuals. We respect that family bond and that is key."