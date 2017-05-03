Most superstars have charities that they support or even charities that they have foundered themselves, but perhaps one of the causes many of them can relate to most is that of preventing child abuse. We're all children at some point in our lives and most of us have children of our own. So when it comes to fighting abuse in young people, the battle is a particularly passionate one.

Here are five stars who have put their all into preventing child abuse:

David Beckham celebrating UNICEF's 70th Anniversary at the Empire State Building in 2016

1. David Beckham - Earlier this year, this world famous soccer hero launched a video campaign with UNICEF which transformed his tattoos into heartbreaking animation about violence against children. It was part of their #ENDviolence movement which also focused on playground bullying. His work with the charity has been expansive and he has been a UNICEF Ambassador for 12 years.

2. Ashton Kutcher - As the co-founder of Thorn: Digital Defenders of Children, 'The Ranch' actor has done a lot of work fighting against child sex trafficking and the creation and distribution of child pornography through raising money for the development of special computer software. He made an emotional speech earlier this year before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to talk about his work.

3. Michael Bolton - After founding The Michael Bolton Foundation (later named The Michael Bolton Charities) to help women and children in abusive situations and raising more than $10 million USD to do so, Michael Bolton became the honorary chairman of Prevent Child Abuse America. He remains one of the top celebrity contributors to causes relating to child abuse.

Michael Bolton at Hard Rock Cafe in Germany

4. Andre Agassi - This retired tennis star opened the Andre Agassi College Preparatory Academy in Las Vegas in 2001 to help local 'at risk' children, donating $35 million USD himself. The Andre Agassi Charitable Foundation has also opened a residential facility called Child Haven for abused children in Clark County and helped to build the Andre Agassi Cottage for Medically Fragile Children.

Andre Agassi at the Keep Memory Alive Power of Love Gala

5. Kylie Minogue - The 'I Should Be So Lucky' singer has been a major player within the UK's National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) and ChildLine for many years, and raised £72 million in 2008 for child abuse causes. The campaign was called The Child's Voice Appeal and aimed to encourage children to speak out.

Kylie Minogue at the 'Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie' premiere