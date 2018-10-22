Just a few days after former footballer David Beckham revealed his marriage to fashion designer wife, Victoria, is 'always hard work', it seems he's been proven right - after masked raiders attempted to break into the couple's £6 million Cotswolds mansion.

David and Victoria Beckham's house has been subject to would-be thieves

A gang of balaclava-wearing thugs scaled the side of their Oxfordshire home last Friday (19 Oct) after their 24-hour surveillance team noticed the men on CCTV. They were then chased away.

Now, David, 43, has now been forced to significantly increase security at the countryside home where he, Victoria and their four children spend many of their weekends.

MORE: David Beckham Admits Marriage To Victoria Is 'Always Hard Work'

CCTV has shown how the would-be thieving trio used a ladder to look into the windows of the upstairs of the house before running from the scene.

One of the men was dressed head to toe in a hooded overalls, along with a balaclava. Another wore jeans and a black hat and matching scarf.

They were seen trawling the area and are thought to have been planning a break in.

David and Victoria, 44, are understood to have been on their way to Australia with son Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 7, when the attempted break on happened.

MORE: The Beckhams Have Sold Their L.A. Mansion For A Cool $33 Million

A source said: "David and Victoria are absolutely devastated by this. They are extremely protective of their family and their home life so the thought that people would intrude on that is just so upsetting for them."

This comes just days after dad-of-four David spoke to Australian TV where he admitted his 19-year marriage to Victoria had grown "complicated".

He was quoted as saying: "When you've been married for the amount of time that we have, it's always hard work. It becomes a little more complicated."

The Beckhams arrived in Australia on Saturday night (20 Oct) as guests at Prince Harry’s Invictus Games in Sydney.