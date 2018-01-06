David Ayer is a director who seems to have been through the mill when it comes to the entertainment industry. Creating pictures is something he was clearly born to do, but as of late, he's made two huge films that have been critically ripped to shreds by the majority of reviewers, in the form of DC Extended Universe entry 'Suicide Squad', and last year's Netflix original film release, 'Bright'. Fortunately for Ayer, the wider viewing public seem to enjoy his work.

David Ayer admits negative 'Suicide Squad' reviews affected his confidence

Though he clearly has a thick skin when it comes to reviews, Ayer recently admitted that he did let the negative response to 'Suicide Squad' get to him. It's something we can all imagine - being told your hard work and dedication wasn't enough over and over again isn't anything any of us would like. Magnifying that on a grand scale must have been a very strange experience indeed.

Speaking with EW, the filmmaker said he was "gun shy" when it came time to directing 'Bright' because of the negative reaction to 'Suicide Squad', adding: "It’s like going to the boxing ring and getting knocked out is how it felt. And I had to go into the ring again. And directing is a confidence game, because you’re selling everyone on something that only exists in your head. The actors have to feel that confidence to trust that you know what you’re doing, and so does your crew. As a director, you set the tone. Really, it’s coming off that movie, I understood the pitfalls, I understood the dangers, I knew where the alligators hide, you know? And so I made damn sure I didn’t repeat any mistakes."

Will Smith in Ayer's Netflix original film 'Bright'

Many believe studio meddling is the reason for 'Suicide Squad' and its debated failings. Ayer has said in the past that he wishes he didn't have to change some of the movie when requested to do so, and even admitted that Jared Leto's take on the Joker should have provided the villain role for the film. Unfortunately, that wasn't meant to be, and Ayer's time with the DCEU came to an end. Though a 'Suicide Squad' sequel is on the way, Gavin O'Connor will be the man in the director's chair.

Fortunately, Netflix have more faith in the man and have said he will be returning for the confirmed 'Bright' sequel, alongside its lead stars Will Smith and Joel Edgerton. It's fair to say audiences loved the movie despite the negative reviews, with a reported 11 million streaming 'Bright' within just three days of it being available. We can't wait to see what he comes up with.

David Ayer's 'Bright' is available now on Netflix, with a sequel confirmed for the future.