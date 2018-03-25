When 'Suicide Squad' made its way into the DC Extended Universe back in 2016, the critics didn't seem too impressed, but fans managed to turn it into a box office hit. Bringing together a group of villains from the world of DC, all under lock and key but used by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) to go out on undercover illegal missions that would likely see them killed, audiences were introduced to a whole slew of new additions to the DCEU. That included Margot Robbie's take on Harley Quinn, Will Smith's portrayal of Deadshot, and Jared Leto's introduction as the Clown Prince of Crime, Joker.

David Ayer served as director on the DCEU's 'Suicide Squad'

Ahead of the film's release, speculation was rife as to who would serve as the Big Bad of the picture. All signs pointed towards Joker, but it would turn out being Cara Delevingne's Enchantress that the Squad were forced to take down. In fact, when 'Suicide Squad' did make its big screen debut, Joker's screen time was extremely lacking.

Taking to his Twitter account, the filmmaker opened up about some of the footage we saw in early 'Suicide Squad' teasers that hinted at Joker being the film's primary villain. A lot of those scenes never actually made their way to the final cut of the movie, but now Ayer has said what went down.

He explained: "After Joker dropped HQ from the help and crashed, Enchantress made a deal with him. He was going to take Harley home and be “King of Gotham” Harley stood up to him and refused to betray her new friends. The Squad turned on him and he escaped."

Despite the cutting of scenes, Leto's Joker looks set to continue his run in the DCEU. He'll at the very least be starring in Gavin O'Connor's Harley v Joker movie if it goes ahead, but just when that'll make its way to movie theatres is anybody's guess. There's also the planned 'Gotham City Sirens' movie, in which Harley will team with Catwoman and Poison Ivy, with Joker potentially making an appearance there.

We may not have seen as much Joker as we would have liked in 'Suicide Squad', but it's certainly not the last we've seen of DC's most compelling bad guy.

