In our politically divided times, we need people like Sir David Attenborough to remind us that there’s more to life than arguing. The legendary naturalist has done just that, urging people to put their differences aside regarding Brexit and to count butterflies.

The much-loved 92 year old presenter asked the British public to take part in a mass conservation project in their own back gardens, as part of the world’s biggest butterfly survey. He was speaking in support of a new project in which wildlife-lovers can spot and record online the number of different species of butterfly they find.

“I’m asking people to turn their mind away from the squabbles and problems of what is facing us with Brexit, sit in a quiet place where the sun is shining and see how many butterflies come, and count them.”

Sir David Attenborough is urging Britons to take part in a national butterfly survey

The ‘Blue Planet’ presenter was speaking on BBC Radio 4’s ‘Today’ programme on Friday morning (July 20th) as the ninth annual Big Butterfly Count was launched. There’s a matter of urgency with the 2018 version as most naturally occurring species of butterfly in the UK are in long-term decline, with the recent heat-wave making matters potentially worse this year.

Participants are being asked to look out for 17 particular species – including holly blue, common white, common blue and red admirals – for the next three weeks, from today until August 12th.

“It is good for people just to forget about the wore of Brexit and other woes they may see politically around the world and just concentrate on the natural world that was here before us and will be here after us, and just look at the simple pleasures in your garden,” Attenborough said.

“It is calming for the soul and spirit and good for us all, just to relax, just to take it easy for 15 minutes but with a serious objective in mind.”

