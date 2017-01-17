Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds have just announced that they will embark on an acoustic US tour together this year. These two members of Dave Matthews Band will not be taking the rest of the group with them, but will merely be embarking on a rare stripped-down series of dates as a duo.

Dave Matthews to tour with Tim Reynolds

The new dates kick off on May 3rd 2017 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre, though first they have a couple of sold-out Texas shows next week (January 25th and 26th) and a big concert weekend in Mexico in February as part of their Riviera Maya event. Taking place at Barceló Maya Beach, supporting acts at this event include Aldo López-Gavilán, Vusi Mahlasela and Carlos Varela.

The new dates include double nights at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheatre, Philadelphia's Mann Center, Chicago's Northerly Island and the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, New York and will take place over May and June. Meanwhile, March through April takes them to Europe for shows at London's Eventim Apollo, as well as dates in Dublin, Amsterdam, Berlin, Prague, Vienna and Milan.

Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds (otherwise known as Dave and Tim) have been performing together as a duo since 1993 and have released three live albums together including 1999's 'Live at Luther College', 2007's 'Live at Radio City' and 2010's 'Live in Las Vegas'. Both musicians have their own bands; Dave with Dave Matthews Band and Tim with TR3; though Tim has played electric guitar on records for Dave Matthews Band since 2008.

More: The time Dave Matthews thumbed a lift from a fan

Dave Matthews Band released their last album, 'Away from the World', in 2012. It reached number one in the US charts and featured the singles 'Mercy' and 'If Only'.

Tickets for the upcoming North American tour will be available to the general public on February 10th 2017.

North American Dates:

1/25 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Center

1/26 - Grand Prairie, TX - Verizon Theatre

2/23-25 - Riviera Maya, MX - Barceló Maya Beach (all-inclusive concert vacation)

5/3 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre

5/6 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre

5/7 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre

5/31 - Alpharetta, GA - Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park

6/2 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center

6/3 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center

6/4 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC

6/6 - Wantagh, NY - Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

6/7 - Holmdel, NY - PNC Bank Arts Center

6/10 - Chicago, IL - Northerly Island

6/11 - Chicago, IL - Northerly Island

6/13 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/14 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

6/16 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/17 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/18 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

European Dates:

3/20 - London, England - Eventim Apollo

3/21 - London, England - Eventim Apollo

3/23 - Dublin, EI - Olympia Theatre

3/25 - Groningen, NL - De Oosterpoort

3/26 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live (Heineken Music Hall)

3/27 - Köln, DE - Palladium

3/29 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena

3/30 - Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle

4/1 - Vienna, AT - Wiener Konzerthaus

4/2 - Prague, CZ - Forum Karlin

4/4 - Torino, IT - Teatro Colosseo

4/6 - Padova, IT - Gran Teatro Geox

4/7 - Milan, IT - Teatro Arcimboldi

4/10 - Lisbon, PT - Coliseu Lisboa

4/11 - Porto, PT - Coliseu Porto